Regional head of Homeland Security shares concerns about fallout from Trump raid, border security

Federal law enforcement officials say there is growing concern that federal agents will be targeted in retaliation for the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida.

Lester Hayes Jr., the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the North Texas and Oklahoma region, says federal law enforcement is monitoring potential threats online.

"I've never witnessed this never thought it would manifest itself in this way," said Hayes.

The search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate led to armed protests outside the Phoenix FBI office and a shootout in Cincinnati with a man who tried to storm the FBI office.

Hayes has been a member of federal law enforcement for more than 20 years, but only recently came to Dallas.

He says he is focused on border security because what comes across Texas-Mexico border often comes through Dallas and on to the rest of the country.

"Not only drugs, but people," Hayes said. "They are all traveling on the same highway."

The Department of Homeland Security is also conducting multiple investigations into catalytic converter thefts across North Texas.

The car parts are then sold overseas for millions of dollars, according to Hayes.

Hayes is asking the community to help law enforcement catch criminals.

"We want to get out in the community. We want to garner their trust and we want them to talk to us when they see something."