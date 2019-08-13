Relatives of young family killed in crash involving Phoenix Fire truck take legal action, seeking $25 million in damages

Relatives of a young family who was killed in a crash involving a Phoenix Fire truck have filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Phoenix.

A notice of claim filed in early July outlines the family's intent to seek wrongful death damages against the city of Phoenix.

The claim stems from a collision between a Phoenix Fire Truck and a pickup truck from early April.

The fire truck was headed to a fire alarm call. The crash happened at 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police initially said the pickup truck turned in front of the fire truck. The fire truck ended up in a schoolyard.

The family in the pickup truck, 20-year-old Kenneth Collins, his girlfriend Dariana Serrano, and their newborn baby, did not survive.

Advertisement

The claim cites negligence on part of the fire truck driver and the department, saying it is their belief that the fire truck was speeding, failed to take evasive action, and didn't follow department procedures.

The claim also cites the family's inability to obtain a report or any investigative information from Phoenix Police about the crash.

The claim states it's unknown if the fire truck was responding to an emergency, what the code of the potential emergency was, and whether or not the truck has its siren on or lights flashing.

FOX 10 reached out to the city of Phoenix for comment, but were told their police is that they do not comment on pending litigation.