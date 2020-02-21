Relic from USS Arizona now on display at Salt River Fields

Blessing McAnlis Vasquez, tourism division manager for the Salt River Indian Community, says this was actually the first U.S.S. Arizona Memorial that stood in Pearl Harbor.

"It was part of the boathouse, so it sat exactly where it's sitting in the gardens right just below the flag and these planks right here once upon a time had admirals walking on them," she said.

Now, this incredible relic will forever stand in the Talking Stick Entertainment District.

"The U.S. Navy was not able to incur any type of debt when bringing this piece here, so everything was done via the tribe funding or via volunteer efforts," Vasquez said.

A portion of the crate used to ship the boathouse is on display. The piece itself is protected by glass and the relic room is surrounded by a small body of water and a beautiful garden.

"We build a two-scale garden to feature this piece," Vasquez said. "There are over 1,500 columns that represent each and every life that was on the ship that day. All of the columns that have lights -- they represent those who perished."

The short columns, according to Vasquez, represent survivors and the exterior columns actually outline the U.S.S. Arizona.

The entire project from start to finish was a labor of love.

"This whole thing started probably in 2007. Our veteran's group applied for a flag that flew over the monument at Pearl Harbor over the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial site and getting that thing started, turning with her post and applied for this piece that we received finally," said Martin Harvaier, president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. "I want to say this project, I want to see this project took probably over a year as far as construction getting it done to be here today."