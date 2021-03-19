Report: Current aide is latest woman to allege sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo

article

According to a new report from the New York Times, one of Governor Andrew Cuomo's current aides has become the latest woman to lodge a sexual harassment allegation against him.

Alyssa McGrath, 33, told the Times of a series of interactions with Cuomo where he would allegedly "ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide."

Multiple women, including former aides and a reporter have come forward in the last few weeks to accus Cuomo of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and has insisted he will not resign from office, despite calls from many of his fellow Democrats at the state and federal level to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.