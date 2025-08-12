Report reveals chemical odor at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School

The Brief A final report on the chemical odor at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School found high levels of volatile organic compounds, though consultants stated all compounds were "well below" exposure limits. Parents expressed concerns about their children's safety at a recent school board meeting, prompting the district to update them on the findings.



A final air quality report has revealed details about the chemical odor that forced Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School to close last week.

What we know:

The school was shut down following reports of an odor related to roofing repairs. Air samples were taken and sent for testing, and parents expressed their concerns to school officials at a recent board meeting.

"My asthmatic son goes to Kids Club. One Friday I walked in the doors, there were only about 10 children left, and my eyes teared up from the fumes," one parent said.

Another parent added, "I hope all of these chemicals are safe because I'm concerned about the safety of my daughter."

Dig deeper:

An initial report last week found unsafe levels of particulates in the air. The final indoor air quality report, released Tuesday, showed what those particulates were made of.

Dominion Environmental Consultants took a sample from a classroom on Aug. 5 and found high levels of total volatile organic compounds. In their letter to the district, Dominion said that "All compounds with published exposure limits were all well below the established exposure limits."

All categories were normal, except for the "coatings" category, which was noted as "severe."

The school district sent a letter to parents with the update from Dominion, adding that roof work has not yet resumed, and they will keep parents informed of the next steps. A school representative declined to comment on the matter, citing pending or potential litigation.

FOX 10 also learned that no asbestos was found on campus.