Report shows Arizona ranks near bottom nationally for youth sports participation

While it might come as a surprise to some, data from a report shows Arizona has some of the worst participation rates in youth sports in the country.

"Arizona is one of the lowest in the country," said Jon Solomon with the Aspen Institute Sports and Society.

According to the organization's annual State of Play report, the Grand Canyon State has the second-lowest participation rate in youth sports, at just 42%. For girls, their participation ranks as the fourth-lowest in the U.S., at 39%.

"Is that something state leaders should be looking at, though? Is it important to dive into that?" we asked Solomon.

"Yeah, absolutely," Solomon replied. "I would encourage community sports providers, travel sports providers, government, municipal officials, whether its state or locally, to try to get a better understanding."

Solomon said it is important to listen to what kids want. Many like different sports and playing with friends, and not necessarily winning games. He said flag football is a perfect example of trying something new.

"Kids just want to play," said Solomon. "Kids want to try different things and be with their friends and try different sports, and flag football is also a safer sport than tackle football."

In the end, Solomon said youth participation in sports is important.

"Many of them are facing anxiety, depression, particularly coming out of the pandemic, and sports can provide that venue to be themselves and have a sense of belonging, but it has to be a positive experience," said Solomon.