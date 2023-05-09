Person fired shot during fight outside Buckeye Walmart: Police

Buckeye Police officials are providing more information on an incident involving weapons at a strip mall in the West Valley City.

The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in the area of Yuma and Watson Roads, where witnesses reported several people outside a Walmart store entrance were fighting. One of the people involved reportedly fired off a shot.

"At this time, it appears no one was injured and there is no damage. The subjects involved left the area before officers arrived," read a portion of the statement. "The store was evacuated and will remain closed throughout the evening as officers investigate."

Where the incident is taking place