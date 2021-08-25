Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Rescue dog tests out new wheelchair ramp in heartwarming video

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Excited dog tests out new wheelchair ramp

The paralyzed rescue dog barked with excitement over his present before courageously testing out his new ramp. (Credit: The Tucker Farm via Storyful)

ACWORTH, Ga. - A wheelchair-using dog showed off his bravery last month after a new ramp was installed in his home. 

The video, uploaded on Facebook on July 3, shows a paralyzed rescue dog, named Benny, barking with excitement over his present before courageously testing out the ramp.

The Tucker Farm, a family-run animal rescue and farm in Acworth, Georgia, fostered the golden doodle before he was diagnosed with a spinal deformity. Benny tried out his first dog wheelchair in April.

8fa8934f-dog2

The paralyzed rescue dog barks with excitement over his present before courageously testing out his new ramp.

His owner, Elizabeth LaBauve of the Tucker Farm, can be heard in the video praising Benny as a "good boy" and giving him some treats.

"Benny is so excited about his new ramp! Now to master it!," Tucker Farm wrote on social media.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed. 
 