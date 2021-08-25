Rescue dog tests out new wheelchair ramp in heartwarming video

A wheelchair-using dog showed off his bravery last month after a new ramp was installed in his home.

The video, uploaded on Facebook on July 3, shows a paralyzed rescue dog, named Benny, barking with excitement over his present before courageously testing out the ramp.

The Tucker Farm, a family-run animal rescue and farm in Acworth, Georgia, fostered the golden doodle before he was diagnosed with a spinal deformity. Benny tried out his first dog wheelchair in April.

His owner, Elizabeth LaBauve of the Tucker Farm, can be heard in the video praising Benny as a "good boy" and giving him some treats.

"Benny is so excited about his new ramp! Now to master it!," Tucker Farm wrote on social media.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

