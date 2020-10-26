Residents, businesses share concern over safety after election results

As Election Day looms, some in the security business say they have no reason to think there will be safety problems, but are preparing for the unknown.

"We don't know the need so what we've got a volunteer on call list, people on stand by like Y2K. We prepped and all the resources ready, and then we didn't need them," said Dan Saban, president of Anderson Security in Arizona.

He says people are anxious about Nov. 3.

"We've heard from all aspects of the portfolio. From the private business owner to the political entity that has concern. Even neighborhoods have called and we've had discussions even within an HOA," Saban explained.

Many are worried about the possibility of election clashes over the outcome of either Joe Biden winning or President Donald Trump being re-elected.