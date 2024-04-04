Expand / Collapse search
Reward offered for information leading to murder suspect's arrest: Mohave Co. Sheriff's Office

Published  April 4, 2024 2:56pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with Mohave Silent Witness say a $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

According to a brief statement, investigators are looking for 31-year-old Michael Edward Kelso of Bullhead City. Kelso was identified as a suspect in a murder that led to the death of 33-year-old Matthew Brent Cemper.

The incident happened in Mohave Valley, a community located near Needles, Calif. on the Arizona side of the Arizona - California state line, on March 29. Cemper, according to officials, was found dead on a property in the area during the late night hours.

Kelso, investigators say, should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information should call the authorities.

Michael Edward Kelso (Courtesy: Mohave County Sherriffs Office)

Michael Edward Kelso (Courtesy: Mohave County Sherriffs Office)

Map of Mohave Valley