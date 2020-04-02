Riverside County deputy, 15-year veteran of the department, dies from COVID-19

article

A Riverside County deputy has died from COVID-19, the department announced Thursday.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own RSO family members, Deputy Terrell Young," the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Young faithfully served the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for 15 years. He was the first member of the department to succumb to the coronavirus.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the department added.

Over the weekend, two additional deputies from the department tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced in a video statement.

Additional deputies who may have been in contact with those deputies were under self-quarantine as they await coronavirus test results, the sheriff said.

Bianco also said that the department was notified that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The inmate became symptomatic several days ago," Bianco said. "He was immediately isolated and is being treated by medical staff."

The inmate had very limited contact with other inmates, Bianco stated, but following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those contacts have also been isolated.

"None of them are symptomatic at this time," said Bianco.

The sheriff said they have implemented a strategic plan to stop the spread of the virus, which includes enhancing cleaning efforts at all Riverside County jails.

The department is also working closely with health officials to monitor both employees and the inmate population for COVID-19.

