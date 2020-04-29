Riverside County extends social distancing orders through June 19

article

The Riverside County Health Department on Wednesday extended their orders requiring residents to wear face coverings when outside and continue practicing social distancing through June 19.

County residents are still required to stay at home under Gov. Newsom's "Stay at Home" executive order for other than essential activities such as grocery shopping or visiting a doctor.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued his orders as part of the county's coronavirus response, which has caused more than 140 deaths and about 3,750 confirmed cases.

The health department says the moves were necessary to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Interactive Map of Coronavirus Cases

"While we work within the governor’s plan for re-opening the state, people must be mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated," said Kaiser. "The new normal in Riverside County will still require social distancing, facial coverings and other precautions. Summer will only slow the virus, and we are already thinking about what will happen in the fall."

Advertisement

Kaiser's orders closing county schools and limiting short-term lodging remain in effect until June 19.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.