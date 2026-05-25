High winds drop Lake Pleasant Memorial Day crowds

The Brief Officials expected Lake Pleasant to reach maximum capacity for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but adverse weather kept crowds below peak levels. A high wind advisory brought heavy dust, low visibility, choppy waters, and cooler temperatures, causing some recreational activity cancelations and early departures. Maricopa County Parks has enacted a strict fire ban through Sept. 30 due to dry summer conditions, prohibiting all campfires, fire pits, and charcoal grills.



For a lot of families, going to Lake Pleasant is a tradition on Memorial Day weekend.

Officials were expecting Lake Pleasant to be at max capacity Monday, but that wasn't the case, and the weather might have been to blame.

What we know:

There was a high wind advisory for part of the day, so there was a lot of dust blowing around mostly in the late afternoon.

There were some points on the way over to the lake where drivers had to pull over because visibility was completely blocked. Some people at the lake said the wind did not really change their plans, but others said it did.

For some, the high winds made for a good day on the lake.

"I'm grateful for this little breeze we got," James Nikkel said while visiting Lake Pleasant.

But for others, the weather was not so pleasant.

"It's cold today, a little cold for being this time of the year," said Xintia Hammond, who was also visiting Lake Pleasant.

Dig deeper:

The gloomy weather ultimately made some people leave early.

"We stayed until 5:30, 6, and today it's kind of more windy than normal, water is colder than normal, so we're like, OK, it's time to go home," Hammond said.

While some visitors packed up, others decided to stay because of the conditions.

"It was actually a perfect day to be at the lake because it was hot when you wanted it to be, but then cooled down so that you could kind of enjoy the weather as well," Erini Braddock said.

The wind also made the water choppy.

"We didn't bring any toys or watercrafts because sometimes it can get a little crazy on the water," Braddock said.

Because of the conditions, some visitors reported that recreational activities like paddleboarding were canceled.

"I was a little upset with the paddleboarding and the weather because, to me, that doesn't affect me," Dustin Hawkins said. "I'm able to, I could still jiggle and wiggle and get down with it."

No matter the weather conditions, some people say they will come back every year.

"We're just out here enjoying Memorial weekend dude," Nikkel said. "It's nostalgic to me."

What's next:

Right now, Maricopa County Parks also has a fire ban until Sept. 30 because of the dry conditions during the summer. That means no campfires, fire pits, and charcoal grills are permitted in the area.