Road rage incident believed to be cause of shooting that left a 33-year-old dead and 18-year-old arrested

A man is dead after an apparent road rage incident in the West Valley, and the suspected shooter has turned himself into police.

It happened today in Surprise, near 163rd Avenue and Grand Avenue, and it comes with a warning for all drivers to beware of others experiencing road rage.

Multiple witnesses were very shaken up. The victim, a 33-year-old husband and father, lost his life after an 18-year-old man shot and killed him.

Joe and Stacy Morel finished up their Saturday afternoon grocery run at the Fry’s around the corner. On their way home, they witnessed chaos. Stacy, a nurse, quickly jumped in, switching off with another gentleman giving the victim CPR.

"I'm not going to lie. I started shaking because that's somebody's life right now that they're trying to save," said another witness.

Joe said those giving CPR couldn’t find a pulse, while a mother and child nearby witnessed the whole thing.

"I also looked a little bit down the street and I saw that their car was still there and there was a child kind of leaning out," Morel said. "Just to see the little girl kind of hanging out the window and, you know, yelling for her parents now, knowing that one was dead, who was on the ground and that mom was obviously concerned for her husband, but also has to worry about the children, it just leaves a pit in your stomach."

It was all captured on street cameras that led police to the 18-year-old suspect.

"This intersection that we're standing at has technology that we're able to view in real-time and go back and review," said Sgt. Rick Hernandez.

Surprise Police are urging those on the road to not interact with aggressive drivers.

"If there's something going on that's troubling you, someone who's driving aggressive, someone who's driving unsafe while they're on the roadway, we encourage everybody to be a good witness. Take a photograph, if you can, of a license plate of the driver and don't engage," Sgt. Rick Hernandez said.

It was a senseless act that could have been avoided.

"We need to come together and help these people in a time of need because it's devastating. And it's not just today that is going to be a lasting impression for that child for a long time. So my heart goes out to the family," Joe Morel said. "I couldn't imagine having one of my loved ones not come home over a situation that could have been avoided," a witness said.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

We know the 33-year-old father and husband was a Surprise resident.

Witnesses tell us the family's car was found on the right shoulder but he was shot near the median of the intersection.