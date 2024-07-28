Road rage turns deadly; Sand Stone Fire grows in Tonto National Forest | Nightly Roundup

Copper thefts surge; road rage ends deadly | Nightly Roundup
From a teen being arrested following a deadly road rage shooting in Surprise, to the Sand Stone Fire burning in Tonto National Forest shutting down lanes on SR 87, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Road rage incident believed to be cause of deadly shooting, teen's arrest
A man is dead after an apparent road rage incident in the West Valley, and the suspected shooter has turned himself into police.
2. Body found under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya
Phoenix Fire Department believes a person found buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Phoenix are the remains of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya, who was unaccounted for after the collapse.
3. Sand Stone Fire shutters southbound lanes of SR 87 as flames spread
Southbound lanes of SR 87 near Payson are closed as the Sand Stone Fire grew to 15,000 acres on Sunday, July 28.
4. A surge in copper thefts in the Phoenix area has some on alert
Copper is a hot commodity and a big target for thieves, and the telecom industry is worried about a recent surge in thefts across the Phoenix area.
5. Human remains discovered by hiker on South Mountain
Human remains were found by a hiker on South Mountain who alerted authorities who confirmed the discovery.