Roads near 31st and Dunlap avenues closed due to Phoenix Police situation
PHOENIX - Some roads in Phoenix may be closed as officers attempt to make contact with someone accused of aggravated assault Sunday night on Aug. 9.
The victim tells police the suspect reportedly threatened them with a gun.
Police are working to make contact with the suspect believed to be inside of a home near 31st and Dunlap avenues.
Roads in the area may be closed as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated when more information is available.