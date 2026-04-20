Multiple teens shot in violent weekend for the Phoenix area

The Brief Eight teenagers were injured in four separate party-related shootings across the Valley this weekend. Surveillance video captured at least two of the incidents, showing victims returning fire. No arrests have been made, and authorities are urging the public to provide anonymous tips.



Eight teens were injured in four shootings across the Phoenix area this past weekend, and they all had one thing in common. They all took place at parties, and at least two of the incidents were caught on camera.

"Four shootings in four jurisdictions," Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The backstory:

One of the videos captured a shooting that happened near Lower Buckeye Road and 99th Avenue. The video shows bullets flying in a drive-by shooting after what police believe was a house party, and in the video, the victims can be seen shooting back.

Phoenix police say five people were shot, including two teens, though everyone is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made.

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A similar scene in Litchfield Park at about the same exact time: 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says four teens are recovering after dozens of shots were fired by multiple people outside a high school house party.

"We’re talking about 150 kids in one party," Enriquez said.

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Two teens were also shot in two separate incidents: one in Tempe and another in Avondale.

What they're saying:

No arrests have been announced. While all four shootings this weekend are under different agencies, MCSO is asking anyone involved to come forward.

"Parents, kids, if you have any information let us know. On any of the Valley shootings. Obviously we want to take these bad guys off the streets because if they did it here they’ll do it again. They have the means, so please help us bring these individuals to justice," Enriquez said.

What you can do:

People can submit tips via the following channels:

Phoenix Police

Silent Witness (English): 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377)

Testigo Silencioso (Spanish): 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446)

https://silentwitness.org/

Avondale Police

Call (623) 333-7003

Send e-mail to avondalepd@avondale.org

Or use Silent Witness/Testigo Silencioso

Tempe Police

Text "TEMPEPD" and the tip to 847411.

Submit crime tip online: https://www.tempe.gov/government/police/submit-a-crime-tip

Or use Silent Witness/Testigo Silencioso

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Call (602) 876-TIPS (8477)

For non-emergency reports, call (602) 876-1011

Send e-mail to tips@mcso.maricopa.gov

If the incident is an emergency or currently in progress, dial 911.