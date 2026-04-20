Multiple teens shot in violent weekend for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX - Eight teens were injured in four shootings across the Phoenix area this past weekend, and they all had one thing in common. They all took place at parties, and at least two of the incidents were caught on camera.
"Four shootings in four jurisdictions," Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
The backstory:
One of the videos captured a shooting that happened near Lower Buckeye Road and 99th Avenue. The video shows bullets flying in a drive-by shooting after what police believe was a house party, and in the video, the victims can be seen shooting back.
Phoenix police say five people were shot, including two teens, though everyone is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made.
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A similar scene in Litchfield Park at about the same exact time: 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says four teens are recovering after dozens of shots were fired by multiple people outside a high school house party.
"We’re talking about 150 kids in one party," Enriquez said.
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Two teens were also shot in two separate incidents: one in Tempe and another in Avondale.
What they're saying:
No arrests have been announced. While all four shootings this weekend are under different agencies, MCSO is asking anyone involved to come forward.
"Parents, kids, if you have any information let us know. On any of the Valley shootings. Obviously we want to take these bad guys off the streets because if they did it here they’ll do it again. They have the means, so please help us bring these individuals to justice," Enriquez said.
What you can do:
People can submit tips via the following channels:
Phoenix Police
- Silent Witness (English): 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377)
- Testigo Silencioso (Spanish): 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446)
- https://silentwitness.org/
Avondale Police
- Call (623) 333-7003
- Send e-mail to avondalepd@avondale.org
- Or use Silent Witness/Testigo Silencioso
Tempe Police
- Text "TEMPEPD" and the tip to 847411.
- Submit crime tip online: https://www.tempe.gov/government/police/submit-a-crime-tip
- Or use Silent Witness/Testigo Silencioso
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
- Call (602) 876-TIPS (8477)
- For non-emergency reports, call (602) 876-1011
- Send e-mail to tips@mcso.maricopa.gov
- If the incident is an emergency or currently in progress, dial 911.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz.