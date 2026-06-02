Man allegedly orders nearly $80 worth of Taco Bell using movie prop money in Bullhead City

The Brief A man allegedly used several counterfeit $20 movie prop bills to purchase about $74 worth of food from a Taco Bell in Bullhead City. The incident occurred the night of May 28 in the 600 block of Highway 95. Bullhead City Police are still searching for the unidentified suspect.



A man is wanted for allegedly using movie prop money to buy nearly $80 worth of Taco Bell in Bullhead City.

What we know:

On May 29, the fast food joint near Bullhead Parkway and Highway 95, reported four counterfeit $20 bills they received between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the previous night.

Bullhead City Police said an unknown man ordered about $74 worth of food and paid with the fake bills which read, "Motion Pictures Purposes." He was also with an unknown woman.

At the time the store received the counterfeit money, the employee said she did not notice it wasn't real. When the bills were passed through a money counter, the Taco Bell employees were alerted.

What we don't know:

The man's identity remains unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 928-763-9200, and reference case #26-15985.

Map of the nearby area of the Taco Bell.