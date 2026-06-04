Maricopa County attorney: Teen violence acts 'steal their future'

The Brief Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is warning of a troubling rise in teen violence across Arizona as summer break begins. Her office charged 150 juveniles as adults last year, with 87% of those cases involving violent crimes or gun-related offenses. Since Preston's Law took effect, 63 people have been charged, but Mitchell emphasizes that parental involvement is the ultimate deterrent.



Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on June 4 warned of a troubling rise in teen violence across the Valley, saying the start of summer break could lead to an increase in incidents involving young people.

Big picture view:

Speaking at a press conference, Mitchell highlighted cases in which teenagers are facing prison sentences longer than the number of years they have been alive, calling on parents and community members to play a larger role in preventing violence.

"It's the kind of acts that are going to steal their future before they even have a chance to begin," Mitchell said.

By the numbers:

Mitchell says her office charged 150 juveniles as adults in 2025 — including 17 for first-degree murder, 39 for armed robbery, and 60 for aggravated assault.

She adds 87% of those cases involved violent crimes or gun-related offenses.

"It is happening too often, and our juvenile division in this office use cases of teenagers with firearms nearly every day," Mitchell said.

Dig deeper:

In an effort to crack down on teen violence, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell pointed to Preston's Law. The law makes it a Class 4 felony for three or more people to attack a single victim.

Since taking effect, Mitchell says 63 people have been charged under the law — more than half of them juveniles. But Mitchell said the biggest deterrent to teen violence isn't a law — it's parental involvement at home.

"We need parents to be invested. We need mentors who will show kids that there is a path that leads somewhere other than in and out of prison," Mitchell said. "The answer to teen violence is not just consequences. It's also connection. It's young people knowing that someone sees them, someone believes in them."