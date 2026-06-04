Expand / Collapse search

Cruise line sued after woman lost both legs; $500k worth of stolen goods recovered | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 4, 2026 6:33 PM MST
Published June 4, 2026 6:33 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Woman sues cruise line after catastrophic accident; man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in the West Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 4, 2026.

1. Cruise passenger who lost both legs during excursion sues

Featured

College graduate who lost both legs during Carnival shore excursion files lawsuit
article

College graduate who lost both legs during Carnival shore excursion files lawsuit

A 22-year-old Alabama woman who lost both legs after a catastrophic accident during a Carnival Cruise Line shore excursion in the Bahamas is suing the cruise line and the excursion operators.

2. Train burglary probe leads to stolen goods discovery

Featured

Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff
article

Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff

Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.

3. Man hurt following West Valley police shooting

Featured

Man taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Litchfield Park
article

Man taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Litchfield Park

A man has been hospitalized, according to Avondale Police, following an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield Park on the afternoon of June 4.

4. Phoenix men accused of child sex crimes

Featured

Child exploitation investigations lead to arrests of two Phoenix men
article

Child exploitation investigations lead to arrests of two Phoenix men

Authorities seized electronic devices from the Phoenix homes of Ulises Sanchez Sosa and Neil Cowie during months-long child sex crime investigations.

5. Shocking discovery at Phoenix pond

Featured

Body found floating in Phoenix pond
article

Body found floating in Phoenix pond

Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Windy and warm weather in the Phoenix area
Windy and warm weather in the Phoenix area

Windy and warm weather in the Phoenix area

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our triple-digit temperatures along with some wind gusts sweeping through.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews