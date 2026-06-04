Cruise line sued after woman lost both legs; $500k worth of stolen goods recovered | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Woman sues cruise line after catastrophic accident; man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in the West Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 4, 2026.
1. Cruise passenger who lost both legs during excursion sues
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A 22-year-old Alabama woman who lost both legs after a catastrophic accident during a Carnival Cruise Line shore excursion in the Bahamas is suing the cruise line and the excursion operators.
2. Train burglary probe leads to stolen goods discovery
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Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.
3. Man hurt following West Valley police shooting
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A man has been hospitalized, according to Avondale Police, following an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield Park on the afternoon of June 4.
4. Phoenix men accused of child sex crimes
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Authorities seized electronic devices from the Phoenix homes of Ulises Sanchez Sosa and Neil Cowie during months-long child sex crime investigations.
5. Shocking discovery at Phoenix pond
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Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our triple-digit temperatures along with some wind gusts sweeping through.
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