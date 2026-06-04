Cruise line sued after woman lost both legs; $500k worth of stolen goods recovered | Nightly Roundup

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Woman sues cruise line after catastrophic accident; man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in the West Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 4, 2026.

1. Cruise passenger who lost both legs during excursion sues

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2. Train burglary probe leads to stolen goods discovery

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3. Man hurt following West Valley police shooting

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4. Phoenix men accused of child sex crimes

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5. Shocking discovery at Phoenix pond

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