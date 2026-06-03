Desert Sky Mall shooting bystander describes moments after gunfire

The Brief A 17-year-old teenager is dead and a 16-year-old is recovering in the hospital following a shooting inside the Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix. Police are actively searching for the suspect after evacuating the mall, which went into lockdown and opened late the following day. Multiple people were detained during the initial sweep of the building, but authorities do not believe any of them are the shooter.



One teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police responded to shots fired inside the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, just before 8:30 p.m. on June 2. Video from the scene shows more than a dozen police cars surrounding the mall. Shops either closed or went into lockdown, and the area was evacuated.

Officers found a 17-year-old with serious gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. A 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital, and is recovering.

What they're saying:

A witness who was at the mall when shots were fired described what he heard and saw.

"We were just walking when we heard the gunshots. It was about six of them," Andy Dominguez said. "We saw the cops outside, and then it was just a lot of cops. I just saw families hiding with their kids and stuff."

Dominguez says once he heard the shots, he immediately left the mall.

"I mean it’s just sad that we’re at a place where a lot of families are at, and we were just trying to enjoy our time and then stuff like that happens," Dominguez said.

What's next:

Multiple people were detained as officers were clearing the mall, but none of them were believed to be the shooter.

The search for the suspect continues as the mall reopened on June 3.

Phoenix Police confirm a shooting at Desert Sky Mall on June 2, 2026.

What you can do:

Police say information leading to an arrest may earn a cash reward, and tipsters can stay anonymous. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or at silentwitness.org.

Map of the area.