2 injured in Desert Sky Mall shooting
PHOENIX - Two people are hospitalized following a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
What we know:
The shooting happened at the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix Police said in a statement released just before 9 p.m. on June 2.
One person was seriously injured, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple people were detained while the mall was being cleared out. However, none of them are believed to be the shooter.
What we don't know:
Police did not release information surrounding possible suspects. It is unclear if there are more victims.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and stay clear of the area.
Map of the area.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department