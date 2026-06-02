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2 injured in Desert Sky Mall shooting

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 2, 2026 8:58 PM MST
Published June 2, 2026 8:58 PM MST
1 injured in shooting at Phoenix mall
1 injured in shooting at Phoenix mall

1 injured in shooting at Phoenix mall

At least one person suffered serious injuries following a reported shooting at the Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix on the night of June 2. 

The Brief

    • A shooting at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Tuesday night left two people injured.
    • No suspect information has been released by the Phoenix Police Department.
    • The public is urged to avoid the area.

PHOENIX - Two people are hospitalized following a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix Police said in a statement released just before 9 p.m. on June 2. 

One person was seriously injured, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Multiple people were detained while the mall was being cleared out. However, none of them are believed to be the shooter.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information surrounding possible suspects. It is unclear if there are more victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and stay clear of the area.

Map of the area.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews