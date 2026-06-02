2 injured in Desert Sky Mall shooting

The Brief A shooting at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Tuesday night left two people injured. No suspect information has been released by the Phoenix Police Department. The public is urged to avoid the area.



Two people are hospitalized following a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix Police said in a statement released just before 9 p.m. on June 2.

One person was seriously injured, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple people were detained while the mall was being cleared out. However, none of them are believed to be the shooter.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information surrounding possible suspects. It is unclear if there are more victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and stay clear of the area.

Map of the area.