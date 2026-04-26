Person detained following double stabbing in Phoenix

The Brief Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds on Sunday near 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Phoenix police have detained one person in connection with the incident, and they identified one of the hospitalized men as being involved. Officials have not yet released the identity of the detained individual or the circumstances that led to the violence.



One person is detained after police say two men were stabbed overnight in Phoenix.

What we know:

At around 1:21 a.m. Phoenix Police responded to the area of 16th Street and Indian School Road on April 26 regarding a person armed with a knife.

Two men were found with apparent stab wounds and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was identified as "being involved," officers said.

Another person was detained.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the stabbing, and the identity of the person detained, were not released. It is unknown if the people involved were known to each other.

Map of where the stabbing occurred.