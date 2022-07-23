Rolling Loud fans throw water bottles at Kid Cudi during music festival performance

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
7
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
from SAT 11:38 PM MST until SUN 2:30 AM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 11:28 PM MST until SUN 1:30 AM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Rolling Loud fans throw water bottles at Kid Cudi during music festival performance

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
Rolling Loud Miami 2022 article

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi made a statement during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

On Friday night, Cudi walked off the stage during his headlining performance when fans continued to bombard the artist with water bottles and other objects on stage. Rolling Stone reported that Cudi was hit in the face with at least one water bottle.

In a video circulating on social media, Cudi is seen pleading with the fans and said, "I get hit with one more f--king thing, I will leave right now." 

Cudi continued to tell the fans if something else was thrown he would walk off and a fan threw another object on the stage. He dropped his mic and walked off the stage.

LORDE ACCUSES KANYE WEST, KID CUDI OF STEALING SET DESIGN, BUT APPEAR TO SHARE SAME DESIGNER

Cudi’s performance comes as he took over Kanye West’s spot in the festival lineup after he dropped out last week. As Cudi walked off the stage, fans began to chant West’s name.

Although West did not perform during his headline slot, he made a guest appearance with Lil Durk where he performed a song from his "Life of Pablo" album.

When West pulled out of the festival, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler issued a statement. 

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022," it began. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Hours before Cudi took the stage in Miami, he sent out a tweet excited about the night ahead.

"Whos ready for face meltiing madness?" the star wrote.

Read more of this story from FOX News


 