RV catches fire on I-17 in north Phoenix, family escapes unharmed

The Brief A family's RV caught fire and was destroyed on I-17 in Phoenix due to a blown tire, but the couple and their dog escaped unharmed. Despite losing nearly everything, the family was overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers and first responders who offered help and support.



A family's camping trip to Prescott was cut short Saturday morning when their RV burst into flames near Loop 101 and I-17, creating a giant plume of smoke over north Phoenix.

While nearly everything inside the vehicle was destroyed, the couple and their dog escaped uninjured.

What we know:

Rick and Beth Reed were heading north on I-17 on July 26 when their RV blew a tire.

"I looked in my rearview mirror off to the left, and I saw fire coming up out of the wheel well," Rick Reed said.

The smoke quickly filled the RV, forcing them to evacuate immediately. As the couple and their dog safely exited, the RV became an inferno.

"Just black smoke, and then explosions, and it was just crazy," Rick said, noting they could feel the heat from 300 to 400 feet away.

The fire spread so rapidly they had no time to grab personal belongings. Beth lost her purse, including her driver's license and Medicare card, and a car towed behind the RV also "literally blew up."

Rick & Beth Reed

Couple receives outpouring of support from locals

Despite the significant loss, Rick was most struck by the outpouring of support.

"There must have been 25 to 30 people that came over to try to help," he said.

From firefighters battling the blaze to Jimmy John's staff offering a free meal and a store manager providing an air-conditioned space, Reed emphasized the kindness they experienced.

"You don't hear about the good ones all the time. And more people need to know that, that they are there."

What's next:

Rick confirmed they do not need financial help, as they have insurance. He stressed that their survival was paramount and that's all he cares about.

Map of the area where the incident happened