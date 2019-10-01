Sahuarita Police: Teen accused of making online school threats

article

Police in Sahuarita say they've arrested a juvenile in connection with online threats against area schools.

Due to the threats, the Sahuarita Unified School District officials announced on Monday that classes at all of their schools, as well as K-8 afterschool activities, are cancelled on Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.

According to a letter sent to parents, threats were made to three schools in the school district, and another threat, this one targeting another school, was issued Monday afternoon. Sahuarita Police identified the schools targeted as Sahuarita High School, Sahuarita Middle School, Walden Grove High School, and Anza Trail School.

According to police, the teen has is accused of making a terrorist threat, interference/disruption of an educational institution and use of electronic device to threaten. They say the teenager allegedly is connected to the second threat, which involved a picture of actual firearms and comments about shooting hundreds of students.

The name and gender of the suspect hasn't been released.

Threats were circulated on social media Monday that resulted in extra police presence at Sahuarita schools and Pueblo High School in Tucson. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the threats.

Sahuarita is located along I-19, south of Tucson.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to the reports.