Saliva-based COVID-19 tests being offered in Scottsdale

COVID-19 cases in Arizona continue to decline, but health experts say testing is still an invaluable metric in order to stop the spread.

To help, a new testing location recently opened up through a partnership with Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The saliva-based tests are available in Scottsdale at SkySong, located at McDowell and Scottsdale roads. The site will be able to provide 500 tests a day and up to 2,500 a week.

This site replaces the other testing site that was at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which is now a mass vaccination location.

The saliva test, which ASU developed, is much less invasive than the nasal tests. Aaron Forney says, "It was nice in and out and less than 10 minutes, so it seems very convenient."

