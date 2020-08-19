Salt Fire burns over 20,000 acres, 66% contained

The Salt Fire has burned 20,809 acres two miles east of State Route 188 and State Route 288. The wildfire is 66% contained.

The lightning-caused fire originally caused SR-188 to shut down, however, it's been reopened. The US-60 is closed north of Globe at mile marker 251 to mile marker 318.

Firefighters are continuing to patrol and monitor the fire perimeter. Smoke, flames and ash whirls in the burned area may be visible from the highway and nearby communities.

There are 410 personnel fighting both the Salt and Griffin Fires in the Tonto National Forest.

The Salt Fire is one of three wildfires burning in the Tonto National Forest that was sparked by lightning.

