Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Salt Fire burns over 20,000 acres, 66% contained

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon season typically eases fires in Arizona, but not this year

Fire officials say lightning strikes and downed power lines are causing many brush fires in the state this year.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Salt Fire has burned 20,809 acres two miles east of State Route 188 and State Route 288. The wildfire is 66% contained.

The lightning-caused fire originally caused SR-188 to shut down, however, it's been reopened. The US-60 is closed north of Globe at mile marker 251 to mile marker 318. 

Firefighters are continuing to patrol and monitor the fire perimeter. Smoke, flames and ash whirls in the burned area may be visible from the highway and nearby communities.

There are 410 personnel fighting both the Salt and Griffin Fires in the Tonto National Forest.

The Salt Fire is one of three wildfires burning in the Tonto National Forest that was sparked by lightning.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android