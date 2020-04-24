Save Our Stages: Independent music venues pushing for stimulus funding

article

The entertainment industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, music venues are rallying together to get help from Congress.

"Venues and places of mass gatherings are going to have a harder time than a lot of businesses, because we were the first to close and will be the last to open," said Stephen Chilton, who owns Rebel Lounge.

Chilton says he has been getting zero revenue for more than a month, and he is starting a new program to get his business help.

Rebel Lounge, which is in Phoenix, is more used to seeing local bands play, and crowds gathering to listen. Now, rooms and stages are empty, they have been since March.

Chilton has started an organization called the "National Independent Venues Association." The organization is working on lobbying Congress, So that in the next stimulus bill, there will be funds specific for music venues.

In just a week, 900 members from all 50 states joined the cause.

"If this lasts a long time, and we are closed 10,12,18 months, I just don’t think any business can function with zero revenues," said Chilton.

Chilton says he won’t be opening until he can do that safely, and he doesn’t know when that could be.