Saving Arizona Blood Drive aims to boost post-holiday supply

The Brief Arizona's largest blood drive, the "Saving Arizona Blood Drive," is happening this Sunday, July 6, at the Tempe Center for the Arts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donating blood is crucial and life-saving, as highlighted by Valley resident Mary Jo Fasani, who depends on blood donations for her survival.



As blood donations typically dip during the first week of July, Arizonans are encouraged to donate blood this weekend, with the largest blood drive in the state happening on Sunday.

Local perspective:

Vitalant, a blood donation organization, emphasizes that donating can save lives, highlighting individuals like Mary Jo Fasani, a retired nurse, who rely on these generous contributions for survival.

Fasani says she wouldn't be here without the consistent availability of donated blood.

She depends on monthly blood transfusions to manage a genetic blood disorder. Fasani, who has received 250 units of blood throughout her life, said she wouldn't be alive today without consistent blood donations.

"I was born with a genetic blood disorder, and my red blood cells die within 60 days, where a normal blood cell is 120 days," Fasani said. "So, it leaves me in a constant state of anemia."

‘I am so grateful to strangers that take the time …’

Compounding her struggle, Fasani has O-negative blood, the universal blood type. While O-negative blood can be given to patients of any blood type in emergencies, O-negative patients like Fasani can only receive O-negative blood.

"Unfortunately for me, since I'm O-negative, I can only take O-negative, where anybody else can take O-negative if they're B-positive or something," Fasani explained. "So it's hard for me to get blood because I have to stay with O-negative."

Fasani shared her difficult journey, including the loss of five babies before doctors discovered her need for blood transfusions. She then began receiving transfusions every three weeks to sustain herself and her pregnancies.

Now, Fasani is a vocal advocate for blood donation, emphasizing the profound impact of this simple act of kindness.

"I am so grateful to strangers that take the time out of their day to do an act of kindness because without that act of kindness, I wouldn't be able to be a mom," Fasani said. "I have two beautiful children. I'm married for 31 years. I'm a retired nurse. I got to be a nurse for 27 years. Without people, I couldn't do that and continue to have a life, so I am so grateful that people go out and give blood. It's so important to do that."

What you can do:

The "Saving Arizona Blood Drive" aims to significantly boost donations immediately following the July 4th holiday.

It will be held at the Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. Tempe, AZ 85281) on Sunday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.