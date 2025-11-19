SBA offering disaster loans to Tempe storm victims

The Brief The Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened an office in Tempe to offer low-interest loans to victims of last month's severe storm. The aid is available to a wide range of victims, including homeowners, renters, business owners, nonprofits, and churches, as the area has been declared an emergency zone. The SBA office will be open for the next few weeks.



The Small Business Administration (SBA) has set up shop in Tempe to help victims of last month's storm, which hit near the area of Baseline and Kyrene.

Big picture view:

The SBA does not hand out free money. These are loans that will need to be paid back, but they often come with better terms, like lower interest rates, than you can find from a bank or credit union.

Local perspective:

The storm damaged dozens of businesses and hundreds of homes, leaving people without a place to live and business people without their income.

Featured article

An emergency was declared for the immediate area, meaning victims now have access to low-interest loans. This assistance includes homeowners, renters, business owners, nonprofits, and churches.

Why you should care:

The SBA is offering a helping hand to help them get back on track.

"The SBA is the number one lender post-disaster for private damaged property, and we are out there to make sure that people can get back onto that recovery," said Danielle Haywood of the U.S. Small Business Administration. "So, you know, whatever financial hurdles they may be facing post-disaster, we're here to help them through that and get them back on their feet."

What you can do:

The SBA's office is on the second floor of the Tempe Public Library, near Rural Road and U.S. 60, and plans to be there for the next few weeks.

Victims seeking assistance should bring an ID and any paperwork pertaining to their home, apartment, or business to help the paperwork go smoothly.

Map of the SBA office at the Tempe Library.