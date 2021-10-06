School shooting reported at Timberview High School in Arlington

Three people were reportedly shot Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday morning.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed Arlington police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies have cleared the school following an active shooter situation that happened just before 10 a.m.

Police sources told FOX 4 three people were shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on how severe their injuries are but so far there are no fatalities.

No confirmed information about the shooter has been released. There are unconfirmed reports that the shooter fled the school.

Video from SKY 4 showed a large police, fire and paramedic presence at the school.

Mansfield ISD said the school was placed on lockdown during the incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus.

The students are now being bused to the Mansfield Performing Arts Center to be reunited with their parents.

"I just got back from work. I was trying to relax when I got this text message from my daughter," said Akhere Isenalumhe, whose daughter is a sophomore. "We are all confused. We just don't know what's going on. This is just too close to home. We never thought something like this would happen right here in our backyard so."

The school is located in the city of Arlington but in the Mansfield school district.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.

