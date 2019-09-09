Schools on lockdown as Avondale Police arrest young man in connection with sexual assault

article

Schools near an Avondale neighborhood were put on a brief lockdown Monday as police arrest a sexual assault suspect.

According to Avondale police, officers responded at around 8:00 a.m. to reports of a sexual assault located near the intersection of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road on Monday morning.

During the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as a young man, wearing a grey shirt, black basketball shorts, and orange-tipped hair. He was later arrested near Encanto Boulevard and 72nd Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing.