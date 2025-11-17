Scottsdale approves Axon Headquarters expansion despite resident criticism

The Brief The Scottsdale City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Axon, allowing the company to proceed with a major headquarters expansion. The final plan, which passed in a 4-3 vote, includes building 1,200 new residential units in two phases. Critics, including the group TAAAZE, called the decision a betrayal and plan to focus on next year's city elections following the vote.



The city of Scottsdale is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global tech company Axon to move forward on a headquarters expansion project. The project has drawn significant criticism from some Scottsdale residents.

Local perspective:

After months of controversy, Monday was a night of forward progress, and Axon will now build 600 apartments and 600 condos over two construction phases.

Critics of the vote said it was a betrayal of the citizens of Scottsdale.

"Alright, that motion passes," said Mayor Lisa Borowsky after the vote.

The measure passed with a 4-3 vote on Nov. 17, approving the MOU between the city of Scottsdale and weapons tech company Axon.

This approval comes after months of back-and-forth and a nearly 40-minute recess during the meeting, which followed a revelation made by Axon President Josh Isner to the council.

"The special interest group involved in this, TAAAZE, who ran the referendum on us, had offered us a deal of 700 apartments and 750 condos for a total density of 1,450," Isner said.

Dig deeper:

Mayor Lisa Borowsky, who had sent a statement ahead of the meeting saying she couldn't support the MOU, became the swing vote in favor of it after the recess. The MOU reduced the number of apartments and condos to 600 each for a total of 1,200 units.

"They understood that we were acting in good faith all along here and we were trying to get a deal that would work for everyone, and in fact, we got a better deal than TAAAZE even wanted," Isner said.

The other side:

TAAAZE, or Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions, is currently involved in a lawsuit against the state of Arizona and the city of Scottsdale regarding a bill that canceled a city referendum on the project.

Bob Littlefield, listed as a plaintiff on the lawsuit, summed up his thoughts on the vote in just three words: "Disappointing but predictable."

Littlefield said TAAAZE will now have to decide whether to continue its lawsuit, adding that he believes the decision tonight will have repercussions in next year’s city elections. "I think that’s something to think about and certainly what we’ll be working on for the next election is to remove the people who have, as I say, betrayed the residents," Littlefield said.

What's next:

As for Axon, plans move ahead to get shovels on the ground in 2026.

"Ultimately, we hope to break ground early next year and look, we’re excited to get back to our jobs," Isner said.

There was an agenda item regarding the city of Scottsdale entering into the ongoing lawsuit for cross-claims, counter-claims, or third-party claims. That action stands, but only if Axon does not sign on to the MOU by end of day on Nov. 19.