Scottsdale approves controversial Old Town parking garage contract

The Brief The Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 to approve a construction contract for a four-level parking garage at 1st Street and Brown Avenue. Opponents argued the project relies on outdated 2015 data and will force the relocation of the Old Town Farmers Market to the Civic Center. Supporters said the infrastructure is essential to prevent a future economic "cliff" as the area grows.



Scottsdale approved a construction contract to add a parking garage in Old Town in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

It’s an age-old debate in Scottsdale: to add parking, or to not?

"This isn’t a case of ‘nice to have,’ it’s a case of we need more parking, period— if we want to keep Old Town alive," said Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield.

Mayor David Ortega disagreed, stating, "I think this is a really bad idea."

Local perspective:

As council voted on April 14 on approving a construction contract for a proposed four-level parking garage wit 412 spots on 1st Street and Brown Avenue, residents showed up to voice their opinions for and against it.

"Bottom line, if customers can’t park, they go somewhere else," said one resident in favor of the garage.

The other side:

"While it’s meant to address parking needs, there are real concerns about whether it’s the most cost-effective solution," another resident said.

Some of those opposed argued there is not enough recent data to support the project.

"We have not had a parking study since 2015. We don't even know where we need the parking. A lot of things have changed since then," one opponent said.

Dig deeper:

Others worry it would change too much of the fabric of Old Town, as it would be across the street from The Mission and would move the farmer’s market that is there now, to the Civic Center.

"The farmer’s market needs to stay there. It's an economic driver that supports Old Town. And it's just too important to, you know, build a three-story massive garage that'll overshadow the last vestige of the historic Old Town," said resident Whitmer.

Why you should care:

However, some feel delaying the project now would hurt Old Town and its businesses down the road.

"Whether you like it or not, there’s going to be more people here and more pressure on parking, and if you don’t build your infrastructure correctly, you’re going to face an impossible cliff," said Vice Mayor Adam Kwasman.

What's next:

The council's 5-2 vote in favor of the garage’s construction contract on the agenda, means construction could start as early as summer 2026, with the hope that it would be ready by spring training next year.

Map of the proposed parking garage location.