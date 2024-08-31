Scottsdale Fire Department demonstrates what it takes to rescue hikers stranded in heat

The Brief With visitors expected to flock into town for Labor Day, hiking safety and awareness is a top priority for Scottsdale Fire Department. Our reporter Nicole Krasean demonstrated what it's like to be rescued off a mountain for overheating. If you have to hike, start early and bring plenty of water. Once half your water is gone, turn around.



Labor Day weekend means people are traveling from out of town to visit the Valley and one of the activities they may want to try is a scenic hike.

As we've seen several times this summer, those hikes can turn dangerous really quickly.

Scottdale Fire Department's technical rescue team wants out of town guests and locals to be informed before heading out for a hike this holiday weekend, and if you're on the trails during the intense heat.

Captain Dave Folio and I took to the trails to show people what it takes to rescue an overheated hiker and how to avoid becoming a patient yourself.

We started our hike around 2 p.m. out on the Gateway Trail on the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

"The two big things we talk about are know your limitations and have a plan," Folio said.

Bring plenty of water and don't let your supply get low too early. A general tip is to turn around once you are halfway out of water.

"We're already halfway done with our water so we really should be turning around and going back to the trailhead, so have a plan," Folio said. "Wear good hiking shoes. Let somebody know where you're going. You have to have a charged cell phone."

It didn't take long for the heat to set in with temperatures around 105°. For some, it might feel even hotter in the direct sun.

Before we called for help, we found a shaded spot and stayed put.

"We always find people off the trail, it takes longer to find them, but that's part of the plan is to stay on the trail," Folio said.

What happens back at the fire station?

Back at the fire station, the technical rescue team uses mapping and cell phone technology to track down the hikers in distress.

"We've got GL5, GL1, these are all markers that are laid throughout the trail," Captain Chris Hauser said.

"The cell phone icon, it'll actually triangulate the cell phone of the caller. So, it's important that the person who is having the emergency is calling. The coordinate of the cell phone will also give us actual latitude and longitude coordinates for the cell phone and that really helps the helicopter utilize that information," he added.

Then crews gather all of their gear for the rescue.

"Over the years, to make things easier to pack in, we've kind of retro-fitted different hiking bags and hunting bags and stuff like that," Hauser said.

In the simulation, we only waited a few minutes until the crew showed up, assessed my needs and got me into the rescue big wheel.

"We have a safety helmet for the patient that we give to the patient, as well as webbing that we'll be able to secure the patient to the stoke's basket as well. Then this is a newer style big wheel that we have and that's just something that we can put underneath the basket," Hauser said.

Once our simulation was done, Captain Folio left us with some final takeaways.

"Have a plan, start early"

"Have a plan, start early, bring a charged cell phone, bring hiking shoes and yeah, start early and get off early. It's too hot for us to be hiking," he said.

The crew for our demonstration was much smaller than the teams that come out in real rescue situations.

Normally, it'll be 12 people coming out to a scene, which means more manpower needed back at the station to answer other calls.

It's best for those crews and for your own safety to follow all of these tips.