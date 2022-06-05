Scottsdale flower shop gives back to NICU doctors, nurses for Father's Day

A Scottsdale flower company is using Father's Day to give back.

Jeremy Warner became a dad on April 16, 2016. His son was both at HonorHealth at just 25 weeks.

"We weren't sure that he would make it, but the nurses, the doctors, the support staff there really were the ones to educate us to be there for us," Warner said. "We became like family."

The family-owned business is now offering a backyard summer treats tray for Father's Day this year, and for a good cause.

For every order, the flower shop is donating 15% of the proceeds back to the Honor Health NICU. The tray includes snacks, grilling necessities and a heart-shaped succulent.

"This is one thing that our family business can help with other families that are having to go through NICU, and also to help the nurses," Warner said. "There's a tremendous amount of stress and strain put on the entire health care industry right now."

Now, Dylan is 8 years old and thriving, and the Warners are certain it's because of the care he received at the hospital.

"Some days were better than others, some days were touch and go," the father said. "Through it all it was really knowing he was in the best care, confident in the people who were there to help him, knowing that they wanted him to succeed and be there with us just as much as I did."

