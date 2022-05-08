Expand / Collapse search
Floranthopy: Arizona nonprofit repurposes flower donations for a good cause

By
Published 
Community Cares
FOX 10 Phoenix

Community Cares: Arizona nonprofit repurposes flower donations for a good cause

FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

A group of medical students in Arizona are accepting flower donations and repurposing them for a great cause.

They're making smaller arrangements with a huge impact.

"We collect florals from weddings, large events in the area between Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa area all the way to Glendale, and we repurpose the flowers and we bring them to hospice centers, hospitals, assisted living facilities, just to kind of bring some joy to everyone over in those areas," said Elise Charron.

Charron is a medical student at Midwestern University where the arrangements are assembled, and she is also an executive board member of Floranthopy.

Floranthopy reaches out to wedding planners, venues and florists in town. One of their donations was worth $7,000, but Elise says the smiles a few flowers will put on the faces of those struggling or sick is truly priceless.

"It definitely brightens everyone's day and even with the wedding industry, millions of dollars of these flowers are just thrown away," said Charron. "Sometimes the family will take them...but most of the time it's just too many, why not?"

The nonprofit is also in need of vases and are happy to accept flowers from anyone willing to donate.

Learn more: https://www.floranthropy.org/

Floranthopy volunteers

Floranthopy volunteers


 

 
 