Scottsdale, Phoenix police end search for suspect near apartment complex

Scottsdale and Phoenix police have ended their search for a suspect at an apartment complex near 68th Street and McDowell.

According to Phoenix PD, the incident started near 7th Street and Desert Lane after a 911 caller reported that he had been shot and was following the suspects in his car.

When a nearby officer tracked down the vehicle and tried to pull it over, it allegedly didn't stop and led police all the way to an apartment complex and construction site in Scottsdale.

Two suspects in the car eventually got out, but one of them escaped, police said.

"Both occupants get out of the vehicle as the Air Unit is overhead," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix Police. "One of the occupants has been taken into custody while the second remains outstanding."

The search for the second suspect has ended, but police did not confirm if an arrest was made. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The area had been restricted for some time, but all roadways are now back open.

