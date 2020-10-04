Scottsdale police chief to resign on Dec. 1

article

The head of the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona announced that he is stepping down to pursue a different career.

Scottsdale Police Chief Alan Rodbell said he would resign on Dec. 1 after being with the department since 2003. He is the department’s sixth police chief and has had the second-longest tenure in the office’s history.

Rodbell has been working in law enforcement since 1976 and spent nearly 19 years working for Scottsdale PD.

The police chief said he is leaving the department for a job in the private sector.

“It is an opportunity that comes at a time when I feel confident that the Scottsdale community is in great hands,” Rodbell said in a statement. “I leave feeling good about the City and our Police Department. This opportunity allows me to move away from Law Enforcement and still work and stay busy.”

Advertisement

Read the full statement here.