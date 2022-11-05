Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said.

The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.

Two people in the other car were hospitalized.

Lanouar was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.

"This incident is being investigated criminally, and an internal investigation is pending," Scottsdale Police said.

No further information is available.