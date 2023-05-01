Scottsdale Police detective resigns after indictment stemming from alleged DUI crash

A now former Scottsdale Police detective was indicted on charges stemming from an off-duty crash that injured several people while he was drunk, the police department said.

Michael Lanouar resigned from the department, and isn't employed by the city in any way. He's facing felony charges of aggravated assault and endangerment.

The crash happened in November 2022 at Pima and Indian School roads while he was reportedly driving his assigned work vehicle and collided with another vehicle, causing injury to those inside, as well as damage to both cars.

"Lanouar was arrested on suspicion of DUI," Scottsdale PD said. "This case was investigated criminally and internally by the Scottsdale Police Department. On January 12, 2023, the internal investigation was completed and prior to the indictment and as part of his discipline, Lanouar was involuntarily demoted from Police Officer to the position of Detention Officer."

Lab results showed the ex-detective's blood alcohol concentration was .198% at the time of the crash.

After a criminal investigation by the department's Vehicle Crimes and Reconstruction Unit, charges of aggravated assault and endangerment were recommended to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

On March 1, a grand jury indicted Lanouar for those charges.

Initially, he was placed on non-disciplinary suspension as the department re-evaluated his employment, but Lanouar resigned on March 20.