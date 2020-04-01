Scottsdale Police identifies man killed in crash involving dump truck

Scottsdale Police officials have released new details surrounding a deadly pedestrian crash involving a City of Scottsdale trash truck Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Granite Reef and Camelback Road. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, police say the garbage truck was driving through an alley as part of a normal trash collection route when it struck a man, identified as 34-year-old Freddy Tombo.

Tombo, according to police, was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of the collision, Tombo was dressed in dark clothing and sleeping under some refuse. Tombo is identified by police as a transient.

An investigation is ongoing.