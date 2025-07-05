Scottsdale Police vehicle catches fire along Loop 101

The Brief A Scottsdale Police Department vehicle caught fire along Loop 101 on July 5. Police say the incident began to unfold at around 8:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.



Scottsdale Police say one of their vehicles caught on fire on the morning of July 5 along a stretch of Valley freeway.

What we know:

The incident happened near the area of Loop 101 and 64th Street.

Per a brief statement by Scottsdale Police, the incident began at around 8:15 a.m., when an officer who was driving the vehicle noticed it was starting to smoke.

"The fire department was notified, and shortly after, the patrol vehicle became completely engulfed with flames," read a portion of the statement.

Police say no injuries were reported.