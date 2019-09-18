Scottsdale restaurant feeds vets with free buffet dinner

A Valley veteran is giving back in a big way and says it's all to bring the community together and thank those who have and continue to serve.

"I got hurt when I was in the Navy, [I] had to lay up for a while," Chef Doug Smith said. "One of my buddies I worked out with in the gym, he was a private chef, I went up and prepped some food with him and I said, 'this is it, this is what I’m doing with the rest of my life.'"

Chef Doug Smith runs a tight ship and you will find him and the helm, prepping and cooking.

The veteran served in the Navy from 1988 through 1993 and now he's paying it forward, serving a free buffet for veterans at his Scottsdale restaurant The Bourbon Cellar.

"We have a true filet, meatballs that we made smothered in sweet lime bourbon marina sauce," he said.

The sauce will smother fresh penne pasta, which will be served with a Romaine salad and breadsticks.

"I’m blessed and I’m very fortunate I’m in a position where I can serve some dinner bring the community together," he said.

Bringing people to the table to talk, share stories and honor those who wear a uniform is what it's all about for Chef Smith, even if you're not a veteran.

"All you have to do is show up, be happy, meet some new friends, sit down and I may even come over and say hi to you as well," he said.

The free dinners will take place on the third Wednesday of every month from 5 until 8 p.m. in Scottsdale.