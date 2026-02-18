Expand / Collapse search
Scottsdale roommate claims self-defense in shooting: PD

By
Published  February 18, 2026 7:08am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Fight between Scottsdale roommates ends in shooting: PD

Police say two roommates got into a fight at an apartment complex near Miller and Thomas Roads, and one of the roommates was shot. The alleged shooter claimed self-defense. The person who was shot is expected to survive.

The Brief

    • Two roommates got into a fight on Feb. 17 at an apartment complex near Miller and Thomas Roads.
    • During the fight, police say one of the roommates shot the other roommate.
    • The man who was shot is expected to survive. Police say the alleged shooter claimed self-defense.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say two roommates at a Scottsdale apartment complex got into a fight Tuesday night before shots were fired, leaving one of the roommates injured.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 near Miller and Thomas Roads.

Scottsdale Police say the roommates got into a fight, which then escalated into a shooting. 

"The altercation escalated to the point that one of the roommates shot the other, claiming self defense," police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

"All parties involved were contacted by police on scene," police said. "There is no threat to the surrounding community and is an isolated incident. There are no outstanding suspects at this time. "

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Scottsdale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyScottsdaleNews