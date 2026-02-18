Scottsdale roommate claims self-defense in shooting: PD

The Brief Two roommates got into a fight on Feb. 17 at an apartment complex near Miller and Thomas Roads. During the fight, police say one of the roommates shot the other roommate. The man who was shot is expected to survive. Police say the alleged shooter claimed self-defense.



Police say two roommates at a Scottsdale apartment complex got into a fight Tuesday night before shots were fired, leaving one of the roommates injured.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 near Miller and Thomas Roads.

Scottsdale Police say the roommates got into a fight, which then escalated into a shooting.

"The altercation escalated to the point that one of the roommates shot the other, claiming self defense," police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"All parties involved were contacted by police on scene," police said. "There is no threat to the surrounding community and is an isolated incident. There are no outstanding suspects at this time. "

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

Map of where the shooting happened