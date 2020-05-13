Scottsdale's Hot Yoga University reopens, but still offers virtual classes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Governor Doug announced gyms can open Wednesday during the coronavirus pandemic and one Scottsdale yoga studio is wasting no time.
Hot Yoga University is now holding in-person classes and of course are taking extra health precautions to keep yogis safe.
Virtual yoga is still an option for those who want to continue working out from home. They are offering that on their Facebook page.
For more information, visit https://hotyogau.com/