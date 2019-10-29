Search continues for missing Wisconsin man last seen in Arizona

The search continues for a missing Wisconsin man who was last seen in Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says 89-year-old Norbert Dantzman was reported missing in Winter, Wisconsin last August.

Norbert Dantzman (Photo: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Tuesday morning, investigators got a tip that a man matching his description was spotted at a Love's Travel Stop in Benson on October 26.

Deputies searched the Love's but didn't find Dantzman.

A secondary search is now underway.