Search for aggravated assault suspect in Buckeye results in school lock-ins

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
5
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Search for aggravated assault suspect in Buckeye results in school lock-ins

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Schools placed on ‘lock-in’ amid search for suspect in Buckeye

According to authorities, officers were searching for a suspect accused of aggravated assault in the area.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Students at two schools in Buckeye were locked in for much of the afternoon on March 24, as police were in the area searching for a suspect on the loose.

According to authorities, officers were searching for a suspect accused of aggravated assault, and shortly before 1 p.m., Younker High School and Painted Desert Montessori were instructed to do a lock-in.

During a lock-in, no one was allowed to come on the campus, but school officials say all activities within the schools remained normal and classes went on as scheduled.

Authorities have yet to release more information about the suspect or about the case.