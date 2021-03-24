Search for aggravated assault suspect in Buckeye results in school lock-ins

Students at two schools in Buckeye were locked in for much of the afternoon on March 24, as police were in the area searching for a suspect on the loose.

According to authorities, officers were searching for a suspect accused of aggravated assault, and shortly before 1 p.m., Younker High School and Painted Desert Montessori were instructed to do a lock-in.

During a lock-in, no one was allowed to come on the campus, but school officials say all activities within the schools remained normal and classes went on as scheduled.

Authorities have yet to release more information about the suspect or about the case.