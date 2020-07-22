Search underway for teen girl last seen at home in Anthem on July 21

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help as they search for a teenage girl who was last seen in Anthem.

According to a statement released on MCSO's verified Facebook page on the night of July 22, Kahlan Diehl was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on July 21. Officials with MCSO say Kahlan left her home to take out the garbage. Her younger sister walked outside a minute later and discovered the trash had been left on top of the dumpster, and Kahlan was missing.

Kahlan, according to officials with MCSO, is new to Anthem, but does have friends in the Deer Valley High School area. Family members, as well as law enforcement, have conducted a thorough search of the home and surrounding neighborhood.

Kahlan is described by officials with MCSO as a white female, 5'1" tall, weighing 110 lbs, with brown eyes ad brown shoulder-length hair. She has scarring on both arms, a heart tattooed on her left hand, and a pierced right nostril.

Anyone with information should contact MCSO.

